Cruise ship runs aground in River Danube due to low water levels
- A Swiss-flagged cruise ship, Viking Ullur, ran aground on the Danube River near Vidin, Bulgaria, due to low water levels caused by recent heatwaves.
- Bulgarian border guards began evacuating 186 passengers and 52 crew members using a speedboat in reduced visibility conditions.
- The ship was running low on drinking water and could not resupply at Vidin; another vessel sent to assist could not approach the grounded ship.
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SOFIA - Bulgarian border guards on July 28 began evacuating nearly 200 passengers from a cruise ship that ran aground on the Danube because of low water levels, the interior ministry said.
Europe has been hit by a succession of heatwaves this summer and the Danube – the continent’s second-longest river which flows through 10 countries – has recorded low water levels in recent weeks that have hindered navigation.
The Swiss-flagged Viking Ullur ran aground at about 2.20am (7.20am in Singapore), some 25km upstream of Vidin in north-east Bulgaria, the ministry said.
The incident happened at night, in reduced visibility and “due to the low level of water in the Danube”, a statement read.
For security reasons, the operation was carried out with the help of a border police speedboat and was expected to be completed before nightfall, it added.
The ship, which plies a route between the Hungarian capital Budapest and Romania, was carrying 186 passengers, all of them European Union citizens, as well as 52 crew members and service staff.
It had been due to call at the port of Vidin to resupply and was also beginning to run short of drinking water, the ministry said.
Another ship was chartered by the shipping agent to take the passengers but was not able to get near the vessel that ran aground.
Bulgarian police footage showed passengers wearing life vests being helped by emergency service personnel to board the speedboat. AFP