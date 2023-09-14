Cruise ship pulled free after running aground in Greenland

FILE PHOTO: View of the Ocean Explorer, a luxury cruise ship carrying 206 people that ran aground, in Alpefjord, Greenland, September 13, 2023. Danish Air Force/Arctic Command/Handout via REUTERS/File photo
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago

COPENHAGEN - A luxury cruise ship that ran aground this week in a remote Greenland location with 206 people on board has been pulled free by a trawler, a spokesperson for Denmark's armed forces said on Thursday.

The Ocean Explorer cruise vessel had since Monday been stuck in mud and silt in the Alpefjord national park, some 1,400 km (870 miles) northeast of Greenland's capital Nuuk.

Denmark's armed forces and the cruise ship's operator have said there were no injuries among the passengers or crew. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top