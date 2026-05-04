Cruise ship operator says Dutch to repatriate two ill passengers

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The ship is currently located off the coast of Cape Verde.

THE HAGUE – Dutch authorities will attempt to repatriate two sick people from a cruise ship battling a suspected outbreak of hantavirus that has already claimed three lives, the vessel’s operator said on May 4.

In its first statement on the crisis, Oceanwide Expeditions confirmed it was dealing with “a serious medical situation” on board the MV Hondius, travelling from Ushuaia in Argentina to Cape Verde.

The operator confirmed the three deaths, two on board and one after disembarking the ship. One passenger is in intensive care in Johannesburg and two others “require urgent medical care,” the statement said.

“Dutch authorities have agreed to lead a joint effort to organise the repatriation of the two symptomatic individuals on board MV Hondius from Cape Verde to the Netherlands,” the operator said.

Such a repatriation would depend on several factors, including authorisation from local officials in Cape Verde, said Oceanwide Expeditions.

In a statement sent to AFP, the Dutch foreign ministry said it was “busy looking at the possibilities to medically evacuate a few people from the ship”.

“If this can take place, the ministry of foreign affairs will coordinate it,” said a spokesperson.

The ship is currently located off the coast of Cape Verde. While local doctors have visited to assess the medical condition of the two sick passengers, no permission has been given to evacuate them to shore.

“Disembarkation and medical screening of all passengers require coordination with local health authorities and we are in close consultation with them,” said the operator.

Hantavirus, an illness usually transmitted to humans from rodents, has been confirmed in the passenger currently in intensive care in Johannesburg, the operator said.

However, it has not yet been established whether the virus caused the three deaths, said Oceanwide Expeditions.

There has also been no confirmation of hantavirus in the two symptomatic passengers still requiring attention on the ship.

“The exact cause and any possible connection are under investigation,” said the ship’s operator.

On May 3 , the World Health Organization (WHO) said one case of hantavirus had been confirmed and that there were “five additional suspected cases”.

“While rare, hantavirus may spread between people, and can lead to severe respiratory illness and requires careful patient monitoring, support and response,” said the WHO. AFP