Croatia finally landmine-free 30 years after war, but wounds remain

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The Pievac family was walking along a path when a falling branch triggered a blast that killed Mr Juraj Pievac’s brother, fatally wounded his wife and disabled him for life.

SISAK, Croatia – Mr Davorin Cetin was cleaning a yard in a Croatian village when a landmine exploded metres away, leaving him badly injured and killing a close friend instantly.

It took him two decades and more than a dozen operations before he felt safe stepping on grass again, haunted by what might lie beneath.

Croatia finally declared it was mine-free earlier in 2026, lifting a threat that had lingered for its people since its four-year war of independence began in 1991.

“That danger is gone. We can walk freely in our country,” said Mr Cetin, who was left severely disabled by the explosion.

But the toll was terrible. Over 200 people were killed by landmines and around 400 more injured.

It took Croatia 30 years to remove over 107,000 landmines and 470,000 unexploded ordnance at a cost of €1.2 billion (S$1.78 billion) left after the conflict as the former Yugoslavia collapsed.

Yet for hundreds of landmine survivors and the families of victims, the legacy remains.

‘Deep pain’

The landmine that forever changed the Pievac family was laid just a short walk from their home in the village of Brodjani, near the central town of Karlovac.

Months after fighting had ended, the young family was walking along a path when a falling branch triggered a blast that killed Mr Juraj Pievac’s brother, fatally wounded his wife and disabled him for life.

His daughter miraculously escaped unharmed.

“It hit three of us, standing just a few metres apart,” Mr Pievac told AFP.

Mr Juraj Pievac stands at the site where he was wounded by a mine explosion in the village of Brodani near Karlovac on March 24. PHOTO: AFP

His family was among the Croats who fled the farming village when Belgrade-backed Serb rebels seized the area in 1991.

When fighting ended, the community slowly returned to rebuild the war-ravaged village – waiting for them were deadly explosives hidden in homes and littering the surrounding land.

“It was a struggle. Somehow we made it through, but a deep pain remains,” the 70-year-old grandfather said, after spending two years on crutches and undergoing lengthy rehabilitation for his arm and leg injuries.

“However, the memories return, especially when I wake up at night,” he said through tears while looking at a wedding photo of his wife. She was 36 when she died.

He has since returned to his farm and now shares the renovated home with his son’s family.

“What we had is gone and can never be brought back. I did what I could to keep our farm going.”

‘Walked straight into it’

The UN first feared as much as one-fifth of Croatia had been affected by mines after Yugoslavia disintegrated in a bloody series of wars.

Although later efforts shrunk that estimate substantially, over 870 sq km had to be cleared.

In neighbouring Bosnia, around 1.6 per cent of its territory is still suspected of having mines.

More than 600 have died there since the end of the war.

Among the victims in both countries are dozens of demining experts, killed while attempting to remove the deadly devices.

Mr Mirsad Tokic, who worked disarming landmines for years, had several close calls before a blast took his leg in 2007.

The 57-year-old was drawn to the job despite the risks, enjoying the adrenaline-fuelled work that required absolute focus.

But when he stepped on a mine while working in a remote village near Croatia’s Adriatic coast, his thoughts had drifted instead to his upcoming birthday party waiting for him back home.

“I just wanted to finish the task and rushed to clear a narrow path of vegetation... and walked straight into it.”

The father of three said he would be glad to have a completely mine-free country.

“It would be wonderful if no one ever had to experience such a tragedy again.”

‘A miracle’

Mr Cetin, who is a campaigner for landmine victims, said the chance to live without the everyday fear of mines was an important moment for Croatia.

“A huge, great job was done.”

But he said victims required long-term support, including mental health care.

Mr Davorin Cetin, anti-personnel mine blast survivor and also an advocate for mine victims, speaks to a journalist in Sisak, on March 24. PHOTO: AFP

Mr Cetin himself battled post-traumatic stress disorder for years, but found solace in nature, fishing and his motorcycles.

“I don’t live in the past. I’ve welcomed a grandchild, my daughter has graduated,” the 62-year-old said, smiling gently.

“Life is a miracle.” AFP