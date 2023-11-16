Croatia approves new defence minister after predecessor sacked

ZAGREB - Croatian lawmakers on Thursday approved a new defence minister nearly a week after his predecessor was fired following a car crash that killed another driver.

Mr Ivan Anusic, of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union party, received 77 votes from the 151-seat Parliament, paving his way to overseeing the Defence Ministry.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic sacked Mr Anusic’s predecessor, Mario Banozic, just hours after he crashed a private car and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to doctors.

Police later filed criminal charges to prosecutors against the former minister for his role in the fatal traffic accident due to negligence.

The crash happened after Banozic was leaving the town of Vinkovci – around 280km east of the capital Zagreb – and overtook a truck that was driving in front of him, according to the police.

If convicted, Banozic faces up to eight years in prison. AFP