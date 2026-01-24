Crans-Montana fire: Italy condemns release of Swiss bar owner on bail

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Jacques and Jessica Moretti, the couple who ran the Swiss bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana which burst into flames during a New Year's Eve party.

ROME – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Jan 24 voiced outrage after the co-owner of the Swiss bar destroyed in a New Year fire that killed 40 people was released on bail .

In a statement, Ms Meloni and her Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said they asked Rome’s ambassador to Switzerland to contact regional public prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud and convey their “strong indignation” over the decision to free Jacques Moretti on bail.

Italy has also recalled its ambassador to Switzerland to “determine what further measures to take”, the statement said.

French couple Jacques and Jessica Moretti’s bar, Le Constellation, in the ski resort of Crans-Montana, caught fire early on Jan 1 as partygoers celebrated.

Six young Italians were killed, and more than a dozen were among the 116 seriously injured.

The Morettis are under criminal investigation, facing charges of manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence.

Jacques Moretti had been held in custody since Jan 9, while Jessica has remained at liberty, under certain restrictions.

But Jacques Moretti was released on Jan 23 on bail of 200,000 Swiss francs (S$327,063).

Ms Meloni’s statement pointed to the “extreme gravity of the crime” Moretti is suspected of, “the heavy responsibilities weighing on him, the ongoing risk of flight, and the clear risk of further tampering with evidence”.

“This decision is a grave affront and a fresh wound inflicted on the families of the victims of the Crans-Montana tragedy and on those who are still hospitalised,” it said.

“All of Italy is crying out for truth and justice and demands that, after this catastrophe, respectful measures be taken that fully take into account the suffering and expectations of the families.” AFP