BERLIN (REUTERS) - A minister in the German state of Hesse said on Saturday (Nov 27) that the recently discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus had very probably arrived in Germany.

"Last night several Omicron-typical mutations were found in a traveller returning from South Africa," tweeted Mr Kai Klose, social affairs minister in the western German state that is home to Frankfurt airport.

He added that a full sequencing of the variant was being carried out.

