Covid-19 isolation period cut to five days in England

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government cut the Covid-19 self-isolation period in England to five days from seven as the surge in Omicron infections sparked staff shortages at hospitals, schools and businesses.

The reduction will take effect from Jan 17, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the House of Commons on Thursday (Jan 13).

Data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that around two-thirds of positive cases are no longer infectious by the end of day five, he said.

People who have tested positive for the virus are free to leave isolation as long as they test negative on days five and six, bringing the UK in line with the US. "We want to use the testing capacity that we've built up to help these people leave isolation safely," Mr Javid said.

Ministers were under mounting pressure to slash the isolation period, with businesses also warning that supply chains are coming under strain. Two hundred armed forces personnel were sent into hospitals in London this month to plug staffing gaps.

Mr Johnson has relied on light-touch restrictions to manage the Omicron-driven wave of the virus, and his spokesman has pointed to early signs that UK cases and hospitalisations are starting to fall.

The premier has vowed to review the measures - including guidance to work from home and mandatory face coverings in indoor public spaces - by Jan 26, when they are due to expire.