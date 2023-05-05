Covid-19 is no longer global health emergency: WHO

LONDON - Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed millions of people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.

The WHO’s Emergency Committee met on Thursday and recommended the UN-agency declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern, which has been in place for over three years.

“It’s therefore with great hope that I declare Covid-19 over as a global health emergency,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, adding the end of the emergency did not mean Covid-19 was over as a global health threat.

The WHO’s emergency committee first declared that Covid-19 represented its highest level of alert more than three years ago, on Jan 30, 2020. The status helps focus international attention on a health threat, as well as bolstering collaboration on vaccines and treatments.

Lifting it is a sign of the progress the world has made in these areas, but Covid-19 is here to stay, the WHO has said, even if it no longer represents an emergency.

“Covid has changed the world, and it has changed us. And that’s the way it should be. If we go back to how things were before Covid-19, we will have failed to learn our lessons, and failed our future generations,” said Dr Tedros.

The death rate has slowed from a peak of more than 100,000 people per week in January 2021 to just over 3,500 in the week to April 24, according to WHO data.

“However, that does not mean Covid-19 is over as a global health threat,” said Dr Tedros.

Worldwide, the disease had as of May 3 officially claimed more than 6.9 million lives, and sickened more than 765 million others, according to WHO, but Dr Tedros said on Friday that at least 20 million people were estimated to have been killed by Covid-19 – nearly three times the official number.

To make up for inconsistently collected or incomplete national tolls, researchers have compared the number of excess deaths worldwide since 2020 to the pre-pandemic figures.

For 2020 and 2021, nearly 15 million excess deaths were due to Covid-19, either from the disease itself or indirectly through its impact on society, the WHO has said previously.

Last week Patrick Gerland, chief of the UN’s population estimates section, told AFP that they were still waiting on data about 2022 excess deaths from India, which may have been the country with the highest toll.

The WHO does not declare the beginning or end of pandemics, although it did start using the term for Covid-19 in March 2020.