Coronavirus infections, stoked by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, have hit new highs in several nations in Europe, including France. Omicron is also sending daily caseloads in parts of the United States soaring to levels higher than last winter's pandemic peak.

The surges are hammering the travel sector during one of the year's busiest travel periods. Multiple airlines in the US have blamed staffing shortages and flight cancellations on spikes in Omicron cases.