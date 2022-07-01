Court rulings and sentences for some main defendants

PARIS • A French court announced guilty verdicts on Wednesday for all 20 men tried for the Nov 13, 2015 Paris attacks in which 130 people were killed by Islamist militants. The following shows how the court ruled for seven of the principal defendants:

SALAH ABDESLAM, FRENCH, 32 - GUILTY

Role: Prosecutors argued he was the only surviving member of the Islamic State cell that carried out the attacks.

Charges: Included membership of a terrorist criminal organisation; murder in relation to a terrorist undertaking; attempted murder in relation to a terrorist undertaking; complicity in hostage taking.

Sentence: Life imprisonment with no provision for eventual release.

MOHAMED ABRINI, BELGIAN, 37 - GUILTY

Role: Abrini acknowledged he was meant to be the 10th member of the commando unit until he backed off a few days before the attacks, being replaced by Abdeslam.

Charges: Included membership of a terrorist network; complicity in murder related to a terrorist undertaking; complicity in attempted murder and hostage taking.

Sentence: Life imprisonment with no possibility to request parole before 22 years.

OUSSAMA ATAR, BELGIAN, DIED AT 33 - GUILTY

Role: Was the most senior European leader of the Islamic State organisation, in charge of "Amniyat" (intelligence services) and recruitment. Presumed killed in Syria in 2017, he was tried in absentia.

Atar was seen as the coordinator between the Paris attacks and the attacks that took place the following year in Brussels.

Charges: Included leadership of a terrorist organisation; complicity in murders related to a terrorist undertaking; complicity in attempted murders and hostage taking in relation to a terrorist undertaking.

Sentence: Life imprisonment.

MOHAMED BAKKALI, BELGIAN, 35 - GUILTY

Role: Presented as the hit squad's main logistician.

In 2020, a French court had sentenced Bakkali to 25 years in jail for his role in an attack on a Thalys train in August 2015, while the train was on its way to Paris from Amsterdam.

Charges: Included membership of a terrorist criminal association; complicity in murder, attempted murder and hostage taking related to a terrorist undertaking.

Sentence: Thirty-year prison sentence with no possibility to request parole before 20 years.

FABIEN AND JEAN-MICHEL CLAIN, FRENCH, BOTH DEAD AT 41 AND 38 RESPECTIVELY - GUILTY

Role: Both were high-profile French militants and recruiters and had claimed responsibility for the attacks. They were also linked to the January 2015 attack against the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Tried in absentia.

Charges: Complicity in murder, attempted murder and hostage taking in relation to a terrorist undertaking.

Sentence: Life imprisonment with no provision for eventual release.

OSAMA KRAYEM, SWEDISH, 29 - GUILTY

Role: Perhaps the most senior Islamic State member in the box. He was accused of playing a lead role in planning the 2015 Paris attacks and the 2016 Brussels attacks.

Charges: Included membership of a terrorist organisation; complicity in murder, attempted murder and hostage taking in relation to a terrorist undertaking.

Sentence: Thirty-year prison sentence with no possibility to request parole before 20 years.

REUTERS