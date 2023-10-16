Court rules election of Mauritius PM in 2019 was invalid

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
LONDON - A British court acting as the final court of appeal for Mauritius ruled on Monday that the 2019 election of Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth was invalid, upholding an appeal by an opposition candidate who alleged bribery and undue influence.

The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC), a final court of appeal for 27 countries and territories that used to be part of the British empire, overturned a 2021 ruling by the Supreme Court of Mauritius, which had rejected the petition. REUTERS

