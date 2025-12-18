Straitstimes.com header logo

Court hearing adjourned in strangulation case involving UK’s Duke of Marlborough

LONDON - The court hearing for Britain’s Duke of Marlborough, who has been charged with three counts of intentional strangulation, has been adjourned, British police said on Dec 18.

Charles James Spencer-Churchill, 70, a distant relative of Winston Churchill, had been due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Dec 18. The new date has yet to be confirmed, Thames Valley police said.

He was

arrested in May 2024

over the alleged offences which took place in November 2022, and in January and May 2024 in Woodstock, near Oxford, in central England.

Spencer-Churchill, who is known as Jamie Blandford, is the 12th Duke of Marlborough, one of Britain’s most senior aristocratic families and whose ancestral home is Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, which played host to US President Donald Trump in 2018. REUTERS

