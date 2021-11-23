Countries take different steps to tackle continent's new coronavirus wave

As Covid-19 cases surge again in parts of Europe, the affected countries are tackling the new wave in various ways and at different speeds, amid public resistance and street protests in some nations.

AUSTRIA: The Alpine nation returned to its fourth lockdown yesterday ahead of the peak Christmas shopping season. It will also impose a sweeping vaccine mandate from Feb 1 next year.

GERMANY: Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday called for tighter restrictions amid a new surge in cases. Health Minister Jens Spahn last week said he could not rule out another full lockdown.

FRANCE: Proof of vaccination or a recent negative test is required to go to restaurants and cinemas. President Emmanuel Macron said last week that more lockdowns were not needed.

UNITED KINGDOM: Christmas family gatherings in Britain will be able to go ahead as normal and there is no evidence to suggest extra virus restrictions will be needed, said the government. It is banking on a vaccine booster programme and light-touch social restrictions to keep a lid on the pandemic.

NETHERLANDS: Several cities on Sunday saw anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown protests for the third night, with some turning violent.

BELGIUM: Tougher vaccine rules were reimposed last week, including mandatory home working for some and mandatory mask-wearing.

CZECH REPUBLIC AND SLOVAKIA: Unvaccinated people are banned from pubs and services from yesterday.

