Counter-terrorism police investigate attempted arson attack on London synagogue

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON, April 15 - British police, including specialist counter-terrorism officers, have launched an investigation after an attempted arson attack on a synagogue in north London, in the latest incident involving the capital's Jewish community.

Two suspects wearing dark clothing and balaclavas threw two bottles, suspected of containing petrol, and a brick at the synagogue in Finchley shortly after midnight on Wednesday, police said. Neither bottle ignited and there was no damage or any injuries.

However, the incident, which is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, comes just weeks after four ambulances belonging to the Jewish volunteer emergency service Hatzola were torched while they were parked near a synagogue in the Golders Green area of north London.

"We are aware of the significant concern that this incident will cause in the community, particularly in the wake of the arson attack in Golders Green last month," said Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams.

Local member of parliament Sarah Sackman said she refused to accept such incidents becoming "the new normal".

"This shocking attempt to harm a local synagogue follows a series of alarming attacks on the Jewish community in Finchley and Golders Green," she said in a statement.

"British Jews must be free to go about their lives without fear - whether taking their children to nursery or attending synagogue. We do not want to live behind ever higher walls."

Attacks on Jewish people and Jewish targets have risen in Britain since the October 2023 Hamas assault on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza, according to police and community groups.

In February, the government announced about 28 million pounds ($38 million) would be provided to help provide security at synagogues, Jewish schools and community centres. REUTERS