Corruption charges spark protests against Albanian government

TIRANA, Dec 22 - Protesters in Tirana hurled petrol bombs at the government building housing Prime Minister Edi Rama's office on Monday, demanding the government's resignation after prosecutors indicted the deputy prime minister for alleged corruption.

Political tensions in Albania have escalated in recent weeks after the accusations were made against Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku. Along with several officials and private companies, she has been accused of using state funds to favor some companies in major infrastructure projects.

She referred to the accusations in parliament last month as "mudslinging, insinuations, half-truths and lies," and stated that she would fully cooperate with the judiciary.

The Special Prosecution Office, tasked with combating corruption and organized crime, has requested that parliament lift Balluku's immunity this week and allow her arrest. It is not clear when the parliament, where Rama's ruling party holds a majority, is expected to vote.

As protesters threw petrol bombs on Monday, police in riot gear protected the government building but did not push back the protesters.

"We have had enough because it's a matter of tens and hundreds of millions of euros stolen, and she isn't resigning. This is disgraceful," said protester Arben Sulo.

Balluku also heads the Ministry of Infrastructure, which manages hundreds of millions of euros in projects such as roads, bridges, and tunnels. REUTERS