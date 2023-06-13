Corporate ‘net-zero’ pledges lack credibility, research shows

PARIS – Nearly half of the world’s biggest companies have pledged to erase their carbon footprints by around mid-century, but only a handful have credible game plans for doing so, climate policy research groups said on Monday.

Without tangible action from firms, the Net-Zero Stocktake 2023 report warned, capping global warming at tolerable levels will likely remain out of reach.

Barely 1 deg C of warming to date has made extreme weather more destructive and deadly, and United Nations climate experts have said the world could breach the Paris treaty limit of 1.5 deg C above the pre-industrial benchmark within a decade.

“The big question is whether existing net-zero targets will acquire the measures of credibility quickly enough to keep the Paris Agreement’s temperature goals within reach,” co-author John Lang from the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit told AFP.

Taking into account national, regional and corporate pledges, some 90 per cent of the global economy has climbed on board the ‘net-zero’ bandwagon, up from 15 per cent in 2019.

In business, 929 companies on the Forbes 2000 list have set targets to eliminate their emissions by around 2050, more than twice as many as in December 2020.

But measuring these CO2-purging pledges against the yardstick of half-a-dozen standards for assessing net-zero claims shows that almost all fall down badly on the details.

“Most entities that have pledged net-zero do not meet minimum requirements for what good net-zero looks like,” said Mr Lang.

Only four per cent of corporate commitments are in line with five “starting line” criteria set out in the UN Race to Zero guidelines, one of the voluntary standards.

These basic benchmarks include setting a specific net-zero target; covering greenhouse gases other than CO2, such as methane and nitrous oxide; very limited use of carbon offsets, such as planting trees, instead of emissions reductions; and annual reporting on progress towards both interim and long-term targets.

Arguably no sector is under more pressure to decarbonise than fossil fuel companies, and 75 of the 112 largest of these firms have net-zero targets today, 50 per cent more than a year ago.

But most of these targets are “largely meaningless”, the report said, because they do not include so-called scope three emissions – downstream impacts such as CO2 released by the burning of the oil, gas or coal.

Overall, barely a third of corporate net-zero targets examined included scope three.