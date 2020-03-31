Coronavirus: WHO says Italy's epidemic should stabilise soon, but vigilance needed

People wearing face masks walk on a street, during the coronavirus lockdown in Rome, in Borgo Pio, Italy, on March 30, 2020.
People wearing face masks walk on a street, during the coronavirus lockdown in Rome, in Borgo Pio, Italy, on March 30, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE/ANSA
Published
1 hour ago

GENEVA (REUTERS) - Lockdowns and stringent measures in place in Italy for the past two weeks should lead soon to a stabilisation in its coronavirus epidemic, but vigilant follow-up will be required, a senior official of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday (March 30).

"We do hope that Italy and Spain are nearly there, but the virus won't go down by itself, it needs to be pushed down through public health efforts," Dr Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergencies expert, told a news conference.

On Italy, Dr Ryan said: "We should start to see stabilisation. The cases we see today really reflect exposures 2 weeks ago."

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content