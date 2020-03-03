Coronavirus: Ukraine reports first case

KIEV (REUTERS) - Ukraine has its first confirmed coronavirus case, said Mr Ihor Kuzin, the acting head of the Health Ministry's public health centre, on Tuesday.

The man was hospitalised on Saturday in the western city of Chernivtsi. He had travelled to Ukraine from Italy via Romania, Mr Kuzin said.

The man was in a stable condition and his wife has put herself in self-isolation at home, Deputy Health Minister Viktor Lyashko told reporters at a subsequent briefing.

"Yesterday, I told you that we had four suspected cases," Mr Lyashko said. "Today, one of those cases has been confirmed."

In February, Ukraine evacuated citizens from China's Hubei province - the centre of the Covid-19 outbreak, sparking clashes between police and protesters outside a sanatorium where the evacuees were put in mandatory quarantine.