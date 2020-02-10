Coronavirus: Two new cases reported in Britain and Spain had link to French ski resort

PARIS/MADRID (REUTERS) - French health authorities confirmed on Sunday (Feb 9) that two people diagnosed on Sunday with the new coronavirus, one in Britain and the other in Spain, were linked to a group of Britons who contracted the virus in a ski resort in France.

Five Britons tested positive for the virus in France on Saturday after sharing a chalet in the French mountain village of Les Contamines-Montjoie.

"We learned that there were two other cases linked to this cluster, two adults - one who was diagnosed in the United Kingdom and the other who was diagnosed in Mallorca - linked to a stay in the apartment in Les Contamines-Montjoie," senior health official Jerome Salomon said in a televised statement.

He said a third school near the French ski resort would be closed for checks this week.

Separately, Amazon withdrew on Sunday from attending an international telecoms conference in Barcelona later this month because of the new coronavirus.

Several Spanish media outlets, including El Mundo, said the online retailer confirmed that "due to the outbreak and continuing concerns about the new coronavirus" it would not be exhibiting or participating in the Mobile World Congress 2020, scheduled from Feb 24 to 27.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.