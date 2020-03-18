Coronavirus: Turkey to close borders with Greece, Bulgaria

ISTANBUL (AFP) - Turkey will close its rail and land border with Greece and Bulgaria from midnight over the new coronavirus fear, after Ankara opened the gates for refugees heading to Europe.

"The land and rail border gates will be closed to exits and entries from 2100 GMT today (Wednesday)" as ordered by a circular issued by the interior ministry, the private Dogan news agency reported. (That is 5am on Thursday, Singapore time)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month re-opened Turkish border gates for refugees trying to reach Europe, which sparked a row with the European Union, as well as Greece.

Thousands of migrants massed on the Turkish-Greek border gate, with skirmishes breaking out with the Greek police firing tear gas to bar their entry while refugees responded by hurling stones.

Ankara wants to update the 2016 migrant deal with Brussels, saying most of the Turkish demands were far from being met.

Erdogan on Tuesday discussed the issue with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain, in a video call.

Turkey has so far had one death from coronavirus and a total of 98 cases.