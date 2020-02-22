'Coronavirus' sprayed on Japanese restaurant in Paris

PARIS (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - As the number of COVID-19 cases rise each day, fears of the global outbreak have brought about travel bans and other government protocols-some, however, seem to be dealing with the pandemic in unpleasant ways.

In what has been dubbed as an act of racism, a Japanese restaurant in Paris was vandalised with "coronavirus" graffiti. Twitter user @Lecoachjp, a Japanese French national, shared photos of the vandalism via Twitter on Feb 17.

"Asian French, or Japanese, are being targeted for racial discrimination because of the coronavirus!" @Leocoachjp was quoted as saying in Japanese by Sora News 24. "This time a Japanese restaurant has been graffitied! As a French person, this makes me so sad to see."

The exterior walls and windows of Japanese restaurant "Yuki" can be seen defaced with large "coronavirus" and "virus" graffiti, along with a big splash of light-blue paint on the door. The restaurant is located at Paris' Rue de la Michodière.

The owners have since removed the writing and have filed a police complaint, as per France Bleu on Feb 16.

There are now more than 70,000 confirmed cases worldwide of Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that originated from Wuhan, China, in December.