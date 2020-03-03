Coronavirus: South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan greatest concern, says WHO chief Tedros

GENEVA/DUBAI (REUTERS) - The epidemics in South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan are the World Health Organisation's (WHO) greatest concern, the body's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday (March 2).

In the past 24 hours there were almost nine times more coronavirus cases reported outside China than inside, but the disease can be contained with the right measures, he said.

Meanwhile a WHO team arrived in Teheran on Monday to support Iran's response to a coronavirus outbreak.

"The plane carrying the technical team also contained a shipment of medical supplies and protective equipment to support over 15,000 health care workers, as well as laboratory kits enough to test and diagnose nearly 100,000 people," the organisation said.