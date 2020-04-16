Coronavirus: Russia's Vladimir Putin postpones World War II military parade

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (April 16) Russia would postpone its May 9 celebrations including a huge military parade across Red Square to mark 75 years since the Soviet victory in World War II because of the deepening coronavirus crisis.

The Kremlin had hoped to mark the 75th anniversary with particular pomp this year and that an array of world leaders would attend, but Putin said in televised comments that the event had to be pushed back.

He said the event would be held later this year.