Coronavirus: Prince Harry's Invictus games postponed over outbreak

THE HAGUE (REUTERS) - The Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded army veterans set up by Britain's Prince Harry, have been postponed by at least a year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the organisation said in a statement on Thursday (March 19).

The games were due to take place in The Hague, the Netherlands, from 9 to 16 May, 2020.

"We are now investigating all options to reschedule the Invictus Games, subject to the availability of key facilities and resources, to May or June 2021. Significant planning to scope and confirm this option is under way," it said.

The Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry for military personnel wounded in action.