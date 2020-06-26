Coronavirus pandemic getting worse globally, says WHO chief Tedros

WHO chief Tedros is seen on a screen during a video hearing on EU strategy for Covid-19 in Brussels, June 25, 2020.
WHO chief Tedros is seen on a screen during a video hearing on EU strategy for Covid-19 in Brussels, June 25, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - The Covid-19 pandemic is subsiding in Europe, but getting worse globally with the number of infections expected to reach 10 million next week and the number of deaths 500,000, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Speaking via video-conference with members of the European Parliament's health committee, Tedros said that once the pandemic was over, the world should not return to its previous state, but build a "new normal" that would be fairer, greener and help prevent climate change.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content