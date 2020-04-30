Coronavirus: Italy to open two airports after nearly two-month shutdown

ROME (AFP) - Italy said on Thursday (April 30) it would reopen two of its shuttered airports next week, Ciampino in Rome and Peretola in Florence.

The two airports will reopen on May 4 for passenger flights, the transport ministry said in a brief statement.

Ciampino is Rome's secondary airport and is mostly used by low-cost carriers, while Peretola is Tuscany's second-largest airport after Pisa.

The two airports have been shut to passenger flights since March 13.

Italy's current coronavirus lockdown expires on May 4, when many restrictions remain but more people are expected to head back to work, and travel within regions will be allowed under some circumstances.

Over a series of weeks, more businesses will be allowed to reopen.

The nationwide quarantine began on March 9.

The opening of the airports next week will allow for testing of a screening system for coronavirus, the ministry said, without elaborating.

Italy's trains will also add new long-distance connections "in order to ensure minimum essential services", it said.

