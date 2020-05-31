Coronavirus: Greece opens borders to all continents from June 15 with rules

ATHENS (BLOOMBERG) - Greece will allow visitors from more nations to visit the country from June 15 with rules varying according to the airport of origin.

International flights will be allowed to Athens and Thessaloniki in a bridge phase from June 15 to June 30 from countries on a list compiled by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, including Britain and the US, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday (May 30).

From July 1, the measure is expanded to all Greek airports.

Greece's Tourism Ministry had originally said on Friday that only visitors from 29 countries including China would be allowed to enter the country from June 15 with further nations to be gradually added to the list from July 1.

The Greek government clarified on Saturday that it will also allow tourists from the other countries to enter the country in the bridge phase with different rules depending on the airport of origin as shown in the EASA list.

If travel originates from an airport not in the EASA affected area list then visitors are only subject to random tests upon arrival, the Foreign Ministry said.

If the journey originates from an airport on the EASA affected area list, the visitors will be tested upon arrival; if negative, the passenger self-quarantines for seven days and if positive, the passenger is quarantined under supervision for 14 days.

From July 1, all testing is random while additional restrictions regarding certain countries will be announced at a later date.

Greece will also reopen its land borders with Albania, Bulgaria and North Macedonia on June 15, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Visitors will be subject to random coronavirus tests upon arrival.

Arrivals by sea in Greece will be allowed as of July 1, the ministry said.