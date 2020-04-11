Coronavirus: Germany has smallest increase in deaths in 10 days

FRANKFURT (BLOOMBERG) - Germany saw the smallest increase in coronavirus deaths in 10 days and the total number of new infections slowed, offering a glimmer of hope for one of Europe's worst-hit nations.

More than two weeks after the government ordered citizens to adhere to strict limits on public life, the number of fatalities rose to 2,736 on Saturday (April 11), according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That's an increase of 129 and the smallest since April 1.

The number of new coronavirus infections rose by 3,936, bringing the total to 122,171. It was the smallest gain in four days.

Positive signals from Germany come as deaths worldwide from coronavirus have exceeded 100,000. New York's daily virus deaths fell slightly and US cases passed 500,000. Italy extended its lockdown into May, ignoring pleas from business.

