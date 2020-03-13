Coronavirus: G-7 leaders to hold video conference to discuss coordinated response

People wearing protective face masks line up at the Terminal 2E of Charles de Gaulle airport near Paris.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
PARIS (REUTERS, AFP) - Leaders of the Group of 7 (G-7) countries will hold a video conference on Monday to discuss a coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak, a French presidency official said on Friday (March 13).

The meeting of the G-7 nations, initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron who discussed it with US President Donald Trump by telephone on Friday, will seek to coordinate action against the virus in the spheres of health, economy, finance and research, the French presidency said.

 

