Coronavirus: G-7 leaders to hold video conference to discuss coordinated response

PARIS (REUTERS, AFP) - Leaders of the Group of 7 (G-7) countries will hold a video conference on Monday to discuss a coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak, a French presidency official said on Friday (March 13).

The meeting of the G-7 nations, initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron who discussed it with US President Donald Trump by telephone on Friday, will seek to coordinate action against the virus in the spheres of health, economy, finance and research, the French presidency said.