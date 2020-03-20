Coronavirus: France reports another huge spike in deaths, raising total to 372

PARIS (REUTERS) - French health authorities reported 108 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total to 372 or an increase of almost 41 per cent, the toll rising sharply yet again as the country was in its third day of a lockdown aimed at containing the outbreak.

During a press conference, health agency director Jerome Salomon added the number of cases had risen to 10,995, up from 9,134 on Tuesday, which is a rise of 20 per cent in 24 hours.

Salomon said 1,122 people were in a serious condition, needing life support, up 20.5 per cent compared to Wednesday.

It is estimated France has around 5,000 beds equipped with the necessary gear but these are unevenly spread around the country.