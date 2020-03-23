Coronavirus: Facebook, Instagram to reduce video streaming quality in Europe

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - Facebook said on Sunday (March 22) that it would temporarily reduce streaming rates for videos on its platform and also on Instagram in Europe to help alleviate any potential network congestion due to thousands of Europeans working from home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are committed to working with our partners to manage any bandwidth constraints during this period of heavy demand, while also ensuring people are able to remain connected using Facebook apps and services," a Facebook spokesman said in a statement.

 

