Coronavirus crisis out of control, warn experts in Britain

LONDON • British health experts have admitted that the coronavirus crisis is out of control as case numbers and hospital admissions rise despite a slew of new restrictions on social gatherings.

"Things are definitely heading in the wrong direction," Britain's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said on Wednesday, as 7,108 news cases and 71 deaths were reported.

As England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned that hospitalisations and admissions to intensive care were also rising, Sir Vallance added: "We don't have this under control at the moment."

More than 42,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Britain, the worst toll in Europe, despite a nationwide stay-at-home order imposed in late March. The lockdown was eased in June but the authorities have in recent weeks reimposed restrictions on social gatherings, including a ban on groups of more than six and early closing for pubs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was "still too early to tell" if these would have an effect and urged people to follow the rules.

"If we put in the work together now, then we give ourselves the best possible chance of avoiding that outcome and avoiding further measures," he said.

Despite the warnings about rising case numbers, many of Mr Johnson's Conservative lawmakers are increasingly angry at the limits imposed on personal freedom.

More than 50 MPs had earlier threatened to support a motion in Parliament demanding more scrutiny of future regulations, accusing ministers of governing "by decree".

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle refused to put the amendment to a vote for procedural reasons, sparing Mr Johnson a rebellion. But then he himself launched a scathing attack on Mr Johnson's "contempt" for Parliament.

Sir Hoyle has repeatedly admonished ministers for announcing virus restrictions to the media before Parliament and for not allowing time for debate before they come into force.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock later offered to consult Parliament and "wherever possible" hold votes before any new national coronavirus measures came into effect.

Yesterday, he introduced more restrictions across a wider area of England, including the northern city of Liverpool.

"I am today extending these measures that have been in place in the north-east since the start of this week to the Liverpool city region, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough," he told Parliament.

He said he understood concerns about pubs and restaurants, many of which have been hurt by the introduction of a 10pm curfew in England, Scotland and Wales.

"We will do whatever we can to support them while acting fast to keep this virus under control," he said. "I know that these measures are hard, and that they are yet another sacrifice."

