Corfu serial rapist arrested after manhunt

ATHENS (AFP) - Police on Corfu on Saturday (May 23) arrested a notorious serial rapist, with British tourists among his victims, who is accused of kidnapping and raping again after early release.

After a 14-day manhnut the man jailed in 2012 for 53 years for the rape of six women and who allegedly raped an Albanian woman two weeks ago, was found hidden in a beachfront area in the southern part of the Ionian island, according to Athens News Agency.

The convict dubbed the "Beast of Kavos" fell into a ravine as he tried to evade police but was rescued and taken to hospital with injuries he sustained in the fall.

"We approached by sea and then climbed the hill. The area is really steep and it took us more than two-and-a-half hours to reach him," Corfu fire brigade chief Nikos Kolovos told Athens News Agency.

The 47-year-old man was given early release in August 2019, under a controversial new law.

The alleged Albanian victim, who had been reported missing two days earlier, was found two weeks ago in a hut on the island.

Her partner who reported her disappearance told police that the night before they had met the convicted rapist.

She told police she had been kidnapped and repeatedly raped by him.

Corfu is a popular travel destination for thousands of mainly British tourists, many of whom have bought homes and settled on the island.