COP27: UK under scrutiny over carbon-neutral pledges

LONDON - As world leaders and environmental experts meet at the COP27 climate change talks in Egypt, last year’s host Britain is under scrutiny about its commitment to tackling global warming.

London has ambitious long-standing targets to help try to stop the increase in temperatures and has enshrined in law its 2050 pledge for carbon neutrality.

It has vowed under the Paris agreement to cut carbon emissions by 68 per cent by 2030, compared with 1990 levels.

Nevertheless, ministers have come under fire from environmental pressure groups and the independent Climate Change Committee (CCC), a UK body which advises the government.

Green lobby groups gave the government, headed by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a mixed reception and urged a raft of policy changes.

“The UK is currently way off track for meeting its legally binding climate targets,” said Mr Mike Childs, director of policy at Friends of the Earth England.

“Sunak made a good start to his tenure as prime minister last month by reintroducing the fracking ban.

“But there are many important decisions Mr Sunak and his government have to make to show real climate leadership.”

Mr Sunak, who took office just three weeks ago, swiftly restored a fracking ban that was controversially lifted by his short-lived predecessor Liz Truss.

At the same time, Britain has sought to ramp up renewable energy and curb coal.

“We are ahead of many nations on cutting our CO2,” Mr Doug Parr, chief scientist at Greenpeace UK, told AFP.

“However, much of this reduction is attributable to the decline of coal and the increase in renewables.”

The CCC, in its most recent report, declared: “Tangible progress is lagging the policy ambition.”