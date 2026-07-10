Convoy carrying Russian fighters attacked in Mali, sources say

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DAKAR, July 9 - A convoy carrying Malian soldiers and fighters from the Russian paramilitary Africa Corps came under attack in northern Mali on Thursday, three security sources and a spokesperson for an armed group said.

One of the sources said the convoy was ferrying more than 200 Russian fighters and more than 100 Malian soldiers. A similar attack hit another military convoy headed north earlier this week, the same person said.

The Al Qaeda affiliate Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) and the Tuareg-led rebel group the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) staged attacks on army positions across Mali on Saturday, July 4.

The convoy was heading towards the northern town of Anefis, where fighting has persisted since then, when it came under fire early on Thursday, the sources said.

A spokesperson for the FLA claimed responsibility for the attack. It is unclear whether JNIM was also involved.

A spokesperson for Mali's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Niger, a neighbour and ally to Mali, provided air support during the fighting, the three sources said.

Niger's military could not be reached for comment.

The FLA and JNIM teamed up for a coordinated, high-profile operation in April that hit the airport in the capital Bamako and killed the defence minister.

Africa Corps is backing Mali's military in the fight against insurgencies that have plagued the West African country since 2012. REUTERS