Constituency office of Germany's Habeck receives envelope with white powder

BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck’s constituency office in northern Germany said on Thursday that it had received an envelope containing a white substance, prompting a large-scale police operation.

Employees of the office in Flensburg, near the border with Denmark, brought the envelope at 3.50pm local time to the local police, who subsequently alerted the fire brigade, the police said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

The police operation lasted two hours, and the white substance was subsequently removed from the building by the fire brigade in a container.

The police said that no damage had been caused and no one’s health had been impacted.

“An analysis of the powder has been initiated - the result is still pending,” said the statement.

Flensburg police could not be reached for further comment. REUTERS