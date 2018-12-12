Conservative lawmakers trigger no-confidence vote in British PM Theresa May's leadership

LONDON (REUTERS) - Lawmakers in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party on Wednesday (Dec 12) triggered a confidence vote in her leadership after the country's planned divorce from the European Union was plunged into chaos.

With less than four months left until Britain is due to exit on March 29, the world’s fifth-largest economy tipped towards crisis, opening up the prospect of a disorderly no-deal divorce or a reversal of Brexit through a referendum.

Mr Graham Brady, the chairman of the party’s so-called 1922 committee, said the threshold of 15 per cent of the parliamentary Conservative Party seeking a confidence vote had been reached.

A ballot will be held between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday (2am and 4am on Thursday, Singapore time) in a room at the House of Commons and an announcement made as soon as possible afterwards, he said.

Brexit is Britain’s most significant political and economic decision since World War II, though pro-Europeans fear it will divide the West as it grapples with the United States presidency of Mr Donald Trump and growing assertiveness from Russia and China.

The ultimate outcome will shape Britain’s US$2.8 trillion (S$3.85 billion) economy, have far-reaching consequences for the unity of the United Kingdom and determine whether London can keep its place as one of the top two global financial centres.

Mrs May could be toppled if 158 of her 315 lawmakers vote against her.