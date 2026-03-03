Conservative Anglicans to pick rival leader, widening Church rifts

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LAGOS, March 3 - A grouping of conservative Anglican churches will meet in Nigeria this week to elect a leader to rival the Archbishop of Canterbury, an unprecedented step that is likely to deepen a widening theological split within the Anglican Communion.

The Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) – which brings together conservative churches mainly in Africa and Asia – opposes liberal shifts in parts of the Communion, including the ordination of women and greater inclusion of LGBTQ+ members.

The group protested the Church of England’s appointment last October of its first woman Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally.

In a statement, GAFCON said its Global Primates Council would elect a chairman, to be announced on Thursday, "to serve as primus inter pares (first among equals) to replace the role traditionally held by the Archbishop of Canterbury".

GAFCON, formed in 2008, says it now represents a majority of the world's practising Anglicans. The Communion is made up of 46 autonomous churches, with the Church of England historically regarded as the "mother church".

Francis Aduroja, a priest from southwest Nigeria, told Reuters he expected bishops meeting in Abuja "not to compromise the scripture" as they consider the future of global Anglican leadership.

"We want them to defend the faith of our fathers... to come back with words to encourage priests and parishioners that we are still upholding the gospel with no backing out and no compromise," he said.

GAFCON says it has not left the Anglican Communion but is asserting itself as its authentic orthodox core. REUTERS