Commuter train derails near Barcelona, driver dead, 20 injured

The suburban train derailment occurred in a region long plagued by underfunded rail services and frequent incidents.

BARCELONA - A commuter train derailed on Jan 20 after a containment wall fell on the track due to heavy rain near the Spanish city of Barcelona, killing the driver and injuring around 20 people, a source at the Catalonia regional government and several local media outlets said.

The accident occurred just two days after a high-speed train collision and derailment near Adamuz in the southern Córdoba province that killed 42 people.

Twenty ambulances have been dispatched to the site in Gelida on the outskirts of Barcelona along with 38 firefighter units, emergency services authorities said.

In a separate incident on the night of Jan 20, traffic between Blanes and Maçanet-Massanes south of the city of Girona - also part of the Barcelona commuter rail network - was interrupted "due to a train axle coming off the track", Spanish rail operator Adif said in a statement on X. REUTERS