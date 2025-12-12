Straitstimes.com header logo

‘Coalition of the Willing’ discusses progress on mobilising frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (centre) appears on screen at the Elysee Palace in Paris, during a Dec 11 video conference of the Coalition of the Willing.

  • "Coalition of the Willing" leaders met virtually on December 11 to discuss mobilising frozen Russian assets for Ukraine.
  • Kyiv resists a US-backed peace plan from November requiring "major concessions to Moscow".
  • European powers are developing security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a potential peace accord.

LONDON - Leaders of the “Coalition of the Willing” group of ‍nations ​discussed progress on mobilising ‍frozen Russian sovereign assets for Ukraine during a ​virtual ​meeting on Dec 11, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office said.

The call ‍came a day after Britain, France ​and Germany

⁠spoke with US President Donald Trump

about Washington’s latest push for a peace deal ​to end the war in Ukraine.

Kyiv has ‌pushed back against ​

a US-backed plan

proposed in November that would require major concessions to Moscow, while European powers are working on security guarantees for Ukraine ‍as part of a potential ​accord.

The leaders agreed on Dec 11 that ​the US-led peace plan ‌was a “pivotal moment” for Ukraine. REUTERS

