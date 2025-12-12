‘Coalition of the Willing’ discusses progress on mobilising frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
- "Coalition of the Willing" leaders met virtually on December 11 to discuss mobilising frozen Russian assets for Ukraine.
- Kyiv resists a US-backed peace plan from November requiring "major concessions to Moscow".
- European powers are developing security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a potential peace accord.
LONDON - Leaders of the “Coalition of the Willing” group of nations discussed progress on mobilising frozen Russian sovereign assets for Ukraine during a virtual meeting on Dec 11, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office said.
spoke with US President Donald Trumpabout Washington’s latest push for a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.
a US-backed planproposed in November that would require major concessions to Moscow, while European powers are working on security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a potential accord.
The leaders agreed on Dec 11 that the US-led peace plan was a “pivotal moment” for Ukraine. REUTERS