‘Coalition of the Willing’ discusses progress on mobilising frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (centre) appears on screen at the Elysee Palace in Paris, during a Dec 11 video conference of the Coalition of the Willing.

LONDON - Leaders of the “Coalition of the Willing” group of ‍nations ​discussed progress on mobilising ‍frozen Russian sovereign assets for Ukraine during a ​virtual ​meeting on Dec 11, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office said.

The call ‍came a day after Britain, France ​and Germany ⁠spoke with US President Donald Trump about Washington’s latest push for a peace deal ​to end the war in Ukraine.

Kyiv has ‌pushed back against ​ a US-backed plan proposed in November that would require major concessions to Moscow, while European powers are working on security guarantees for Ukraine ‍as part of a potential ​accord.

The leaders agreed on Dec 11 that ​the US-led peace plan ‌was a “pivotal moment” for Ukraine. REUTERS