CMA CGM says its Galapagos container ship exits Strait of Hormuz

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PARIS, June 28 - CMA CGM's Galapagos container ship exited the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday morning, the French shipping giant said.

The United States and Iran had signed an interim deal to end their four-month-old war, with the strait poised to reopen, but Washington and Tehran have since resumed attacks and have traded accusations that the other has violated the pact.

"This crossing marks an important milestone in a regional context that remains complex and requires constant vigilance," CMA CGM said in a statement.

It declined to comment further on the circumstances of the vessel’s exit from the strait.

CMA CGM said it still has 10 ships remaining in the Gulf, which have been there since the start of the war. REUTERS