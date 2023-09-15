Climate panel backs moratorium on tech to geoengineer climate

PARIS - Former political leaders and heads of international organisations called Thursday for national moratoriums on deploying technologies to slow global warming by dimming the impact of the Sun.

The Climate Overshoot Commission said research and experiments into so-called solar radiation modification (SRM) should move forward, but only under international supervision and in jurisdictions with strong environmental safeguards.

Currently, there is no formal global governance for the development or deployment of such technologies, and an incomplete understanding of the risks they carry.

“We need a moratorium,” commission member Laurence Tubiana, head of the European Climate Foundation and an architect of the Paris Agreement, told AFP.

“We know the risks – this is not a silver bullet solution.”

The failure to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that drive global heating has led to suggestions that solar geoengineering – widely dismissed a decade ago as unnecessarily risky – could buy time while the world scales up emissions reductions and CO2 removal.

Barely 1.2 deg C of warming so far has boosted the intensity, frequency and duration of deadly and destructive heatwaves, droughts and megastorms.

The 2015 Paris climate treaty calls for capping the rise in Earth’s surface temperature to 1.5 deg C above mid-19th century levels to avoid catastrophic impacts.

The commission takes its name from the strong likelihood that warming will breach, or “overshoot”, that target, probably within a decade, according to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

In 2018, the IPCC concluded that greenhouse gas emissions must drop 43 per cent by 2030 in order to cap global warming at the 1.5 deg C threshold.

“As we approach the midpoint to that deadline, emissions have not decreased, but rather increased,” former World Trade Organisation head Pascal Lamy, who chaired the commission, said in its report.

“The need for action is clear and immediate.”