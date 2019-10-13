Climate-change protesters hold London 'funeral' march

LONDON (REUTERS) - Thousands of Extinction Rebellion protesters marched through London's best-known shopping street on Saturday (Oct 12) in what they called a funeral march to express their grief and rage over climate change.

Carrying skeletons, a large skull and a banner saying "Act Now", the protesters marched down Oxford Street to mark the middle weekend of a two-week campaign of civil disobedience.

"We unite in grief, rage and love for life on Earth," the organisers said on social media.

Extinction Rebellion rose to prominence in April when it caused traffic chaos in central London for 11 days. The group wants governments to take more radical steps to reduce greenhouse emissions.

The group also wants to promote a rebellion against the political, economic and social structure of the modern world to avert the worst case scenarios outlined by scientists studying the climate.

As of 5.30pm on Saturday, London police said they had made 1,307 arrests in connection with latest wave of protests across London.