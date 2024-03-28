Climate change is messing with how we measure time: Study

PARIS – Struggle to wrap your head around daylight savings? Spare a thought for the world’s timekeepers, who are trying to work out how climate change is affecting Earth’s rotation – and, in turn, how we keep track of time.

In a strange twist, global warming could even help out timekeepers by delaying the need for history’s first “negative leap second” by three years, a study published on March 27 suggested.

Experts fear that introducing a negative leap second – a minute with only 59 seconds – into standard time could cause havoc on computer systems across the world.

For most of history, time was measured by the rotation of the Earth. However, in 1967, the world’s timekeepers embraced atomic clocks – which use the frequency of atoms as their tick-tock – ushering in a more precise era of timekeeping.

But sailors, who still relied on the Sun and stars for navigation, and others wanted to retain the connection between Earth’s rotation and time.

There was a problem. Our planet is an unreliable clock, and had long been rotating slightly slower than atomic time, meaning the two measurements were out of sync.

So a compromise was struck. Whenever the difference between the two measurements approached 0.9 of a second, a “leap second” was added to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), the internationally agreed standard by which the world sets its clocks.

Although most people likely have not noticed, 27 leap seconds have been added to UTC since 1972, the last coming in 2016.

But in recent years, a new problem has emerged that few saw coming: Earth’s rotation has been speeding up due to fluctuations in its core, overtaking atomic time.

It prompted scientists to suggest that instead of adding a second, timekeepers may have to, for the first time, take away some time, a negative leap second, by 2026.

Our unpredictable planet

“This has never happened before, and poses a major challenge to making sure that all parts of the global timing infrastructure show the same time,” said Professor Duncan Agnew, a researcher at the University of California, San Diego.

“Many computer programs for leap seconds assume they are all positive, so these would have to be rewritten,” he told AFP.

Partly using satellite data, Prof Agnew looked at the rate of the Earth’s rotation and the effect of its slowing core for the new study published in the journal Nature.

Starting from 1990, melting ice in Greenland and Antarctica has slowed down the Earth’s rotation, the study said. This has delayed the need for a negative leap second until at least 2029, it added.

“When the ice melts, the water spreads out over the whole ocean; this increases the moment of inertia, which slows the Earth down,” Prof Agnew said.

If the need for an “unprecedented” negative leap second was delayed, that would be “welcome news indeed”, Dr Patrizia Tavella, head of the International Bureau of Weights and Measures, which is responsible for UTC, commented in Nature.

Dr Demetrios Matsakis, former chief scientist for time services at the United States Naval Observatory, who was not involved in the research, told AFP that he was sceptical of Prof Agnew’s analysis.

He said that “Earth is too unpredictable to be sure” if a negative leap second would be needed any time soon.