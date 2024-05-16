Climate change is affecting brain health, study finds

LONDON - Conditions like dementia, epilepsy and depression could spread and worsen in severity as the world heats up.

In a study released on May 15, University College London researchers analysed neuroscience literature to reveal how extreme heat and climate change-fuelled disasters influence key neurological diseases and mental health disorders.

They found that environmental factors not only affect the prevalence of disease but can heighten the associated risk of hospital admission, disability and even death.

Climate change’s impact on health has been well studied, particularly when it comes to infectious and respiratory diseases.

But it also takes a toll on neurological health, with the body’s temperature regulation process appearing to be a key driver in the up tick of conditions triggered by extreme heat.

“In order to work properly, the brain has to be maintained within a relatively narrow temperature range,” said Professor Sanjay Sisodiya from UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology who led the research.

“If the brain has a disease, then the brain’s ability to thermoregulate is compromised. Take someone with a neurological disease and put them in an extraordinary heatwave, you can see how that could well make their neurological disease worse.”

More investigation is needed into the exact mechanism linking neurological disorders with higher temperatures, Prof Sisodiya added.

As extreme weather worsens and becomes more common, it’s increasingly vital to untangle the exact relationship, particularly for the youngest, oldest and most vulnerable populations.

For the new study, the researchers reviewed 332 reports looking at environmental impacts on 19 neurological conditions with the highest disease burdens, including Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, migraine, stroke, multiple sclerosis and meningitis.

They also gathered research on depression, anxiety and schizophrenia as psychiatric disorders have frequent comorbidity with neurological diseases.

The findings show weather impacts each disease in distinct ways, but most conditions are broadly associated with higher prevalence and worsened symptoms.

Among their findings are that people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias struggle to make adaptive choices in extreme heat such as seeking assistance, wearing lighter clothing and drinking more water.

Hotter weather is also likely to lead to more fatal or disabling strokes and can impact epilepsy, which is made worse by sleep deprivation.

High night time temperatures are a hallmark of climate change and can impact sleep patterns. (The research also found that extreme cold can take a toll on health as well.)

Incidence mental health disorders along with hospitalisation and risk of death were associated most strongly with increased ambient temperature.