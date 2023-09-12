Climate change dystopian future already here: UN rights chief

GENEVA – Climate change is sparking human rights emergencies in numerous countries, the United Nations rights chief said on Monday and stressed the need to fight the impunity of those who “plunder our environment”.

Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council, Dr Volker Turk pointed to recent examples of the “environmental horror that is our global planetary crisis”.

He described visiting Basra, Iraq, where date palms once lined canals, but now “drought, searing heat, extreme pollution and fast-depleting supplies of fresh water are creating barren landscapes of rubble and dust”.

“This spiralling damage is a human rights emergency for Iraq, and many other countries,” he said in his address opening the 54th council session in Geneva.

“Climate change is pushing millions of people into famine. It is destroying hopes, opportunities, homes, and lives. In recent months, urgent warnings have become lethal realities again and again all around the world,” Dr Turk said.

“We do not need more warnings. The dystopian future is already here. We need urgent action now.”

Dr Turk was speaking after the Group of 20 at the weekend failed to commit to a phase-out of fossil fuels, something he said was desperately needed.

‘Nonchalance’ at migrant deaths

At a time when the ravages of climate change are forcing more and more people to leave their homes, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said he was “shocked by the nonchalance” seen towards surging numbers of migrant deaths.

“It is evident that far more migrants and refugees are dying, unnoticed,” he said, pointing to the more than “2,300 people reported dead or missing in the Mediterranean this year, including the loss of more than 600 lives in a single shipwreck off Greece in June”.

He also highlighted migrant deaths in the English Channel, the Bay of Bengal, in the Caribbean, along the US-Mexican border, and at the Saudi border, where he said his “office is seeking urgent clarification about allegations of killings and mistreatment”.

The UN rights chief also highlighted a wide range of other concerning situations around the world, including in Russia, Pakistan and the Palestinian territory.

On China, he reiterated concerns raised in a report by his office a year ago about the situation in China’s far-western Xinjiang region, which cited possible crimes against humanity against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities.

“As my office highlighted a year ago, the concerns in the Xinjiang… requires strong remedial action by the authorities,” Dr Turk said on Monday, also voicing concern at “continued detention of human rights advocates”.