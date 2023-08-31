Climate change boosts risk of extreme wildfires by 25%, says study

PARIS – Climate change has sharply boosted the risk of fast-spreading wildfires, according to a Californian study published on Wednesday that offers lessons for prevention after recent disasters in Canada, Greece and Hawaii.

Scientists at the Breakthrough Institute, a non-profit research centre, found that human-caused warming increased the frequency of “extreme” wildfires by 25 per cent on average compared with the pre-industrial era. The study was published in the journal Nature.

Examining a series of blazes from 2003 to 2020, the researchers used machine learning to analyse the link between higher average temperatures, drier conditions and the fastest-spreading blazes – those that burn more than 4,000ha a day.

The impact of climate change varied from fire to fire.

In certain partly dry conditions, global warming pushed the area beyond key thresholds, making extreme fires much more likely. In very dry conditions, the impact was less.

“This means that we should pay the closest attention to the places and times that historically have experienced conditions just on the moist side of these thresholds, but which are being pushed over these thresholds onto the dry side by background warming,” lead author Patrick Brown told AFP.

Fierce wildfire season

The researchers calculated that the risk could increase by 59 per cent on average by the end of the century under a “low-emissions” scenario where global warming is limited to 1.8 deg C above pre-industrial levels, and up to 172 per cent in an unbridled high-emissions scenario.

Earth’s surface has already warmed 1.2 deg C.

Using data from recorded fires, the researchers measured the probability of a given blaze turning into an extreme one. Then they used computer models to calculate how far the post-industrial rise in temperatures had increased that risk.

The study controlled for variables such as precipitation, wind and absolute humidity, and the researchers warned that changes in these could make the risk from global warming even worse.

California has suffered a string of extreme wildfires in recent years.

In 2020, more than 30 people died and 1.6 million ha were devoured by flames in some of the biggest fires in the state’s history. The November 2018 “Camp Fire” killed 86 people.

The study’s publication followed a summer of wildfires that killed at least 115 people in Hawaii and forced 200,000 from their homes in Canada.

Greece is battling what European Union officials called the bloc’s biggest wildfire on record along a 10km front. It has killed 20 people.

A 2022 United Nations Environment Programme report on wildfires said they are becoming more common because of hotter, drier conditions caused by climate change, including in regions not traditionally prone to them.