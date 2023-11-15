Climate activist Greta Thunberg set for London court appearance

LONDON - Climate activist Greta Thunberg will appear at London's Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with a public order offence over an environmental protest in central London last month.

The 20-year-old was detained by police on Oct. 17 after she and dozens of demonstrators locked arms to obstruct the entrances to a hotel where an oil and gas conference was taking place.

Thunberg has become famous as the face of climate activism since she started staging weekly protests in Sweden in 2018, and she now travels around the world addressing crowds at marches and protests.

She was charged by London police on Oct. 18 and released on bail, and if found guilty on Wednesday she could face a fine of up to a maximum of 2,500 pounds ($3,069).

Before her arrest in Britain, she has this year been detained by police or removed from protests in Sweden, Norway and Germany. ($1 = 0.8145 pounds) REUTERS

