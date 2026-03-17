Civilians pay a heavy price as war in Lebanon drives death, displacement, UN says

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A man carries a ladder next to a damaged building in the aftermath of an Israeli strike in central Beirut, targeting what Israel said is a Hezbollah-affiliated bank, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon, March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

GENEVA, March 17 - Civilians are paying a heavy price as the war in Lebanon continues to expand, driving death, injuries and displacement the United Nations said on Tuesday.

"Displacement is increasing incredibly quickly. Right now, hundreds of thousands of people left their homes. Many leaving with very little, just the clothes they were wearing," said the U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator Imran Riza.

Lebanon was sucked into the war in the Middle East on March 2 when Hezbollah opened fire at Israel, saying it aimed to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader. Israel has responded with an offensive that has killed more than 800 people in Lebanon and forced more than 800,000 from their homes.

Almost a fifth of people living in Lebanon are now registered as displaced, according to Lebanese government figures, with displacement set to increase, the U.N. said. REUTERS